Former Woodie’s site on market with a guide price of €5.9 million

WATCH:

THE former Woodie’s site with permission to build 199 homes at Belgard Square East has been brought to the market with a guide price of €5.9 million.

Permission was granted in May for a new ‘build to sell’ 199-unit mixed-use development at the 1.19-hectare site, and now the space has been advertised to interested parties by agent Hooke & MacDonald.

The site with full planning permission is located near The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght University Hospital, The TU Dublin Tallaght campus and Tallaght Stadium, as well as the nearby village centre and public transport links.

The Woodie’s site was bought by property tycoon Bernard McNamara for approximately €20m before the recession.

The site was initially subject to an application for 326 build-to-rent apartments from Ravensbrook Ltd, led by Siobhan Quinlan, a property investor and wife of financier Derek Quinlan; John Gordon, with an address in Monaco, and solicitor Michael Quinlan, with an address in Castleknock – Ravensbrook went into receivership in 2024.

The 199-unit development is a mixture of studio and one-to-three bed apartments across two blocks, one with a maximum height of six storeys and another seven storeys.

Six studios, 47 one-bed, 98 two-bed and 48 three-bed units are all included in the proposal.

It was initially granted permission by South Dublin County Council, before an appeal was lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Tallaght Community Council had appealed the decision to An Coimisiún Pleanála, citing concerns over the proposed height of the blocks, an inadequate number of three-bed units and “excessive” density.

The Inspector’s report supported the height of the two blocks and noted that the proposed development integrates well into the current urban environment, while the transition of the area’s profile to a mixed-use urban centre is supported by the new abodes.

The development is deemed “acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development, built heritage, traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.”