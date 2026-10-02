€10m Kylemore site hits market with potential for 400 homes

The site marked out is listed as a residential scheme

A 1.17-hectare industrial site, located on the northern side of Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road, has been listed on the market, primed for regeneration as a residential scheme.

The holding has been listed by CBRE on behalf of Mashup Group, the Irish investment group headed by Andy Byrne, with a guide price of €10m.

A laneway, which is under the ownership of the Office of Public Works, divides the property into two parts, making it accessible from both Kylemore Way and Jamestown Road.

An industrial/warehouse building and a two-storey office are located on the western section of the site, while a dilapidated warehouse sits on the eastern section.

The site forms part of Phase 1 of the Kylemore Masterplan area, which was adopted as a variation to the Dublin City Council Development Plan 2022-2028 earlier this year.

The masterplan is also part of the City Edge strategy, which involves the delivery of between 4,000 and 5,000 new residential units within the wider area.

According to a feasibility study prepared in advance of the sale of the site, it has the capacity to accommodate at least 400 of those potential homes.

The details of this proposed development will be made available by CBRE to prospective purchasers on request.

Inchicore village is located only 800m from the site, with the Luas red-line stop at Blackhorse sitting less than 500m away.

The M50 motorway is also a short drive from the site, as is the N7.