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‘Gathering in a Hope of Peace for obvious reasons’
Fr Martin Hughes, Fr Wandali Bava and some of the group who travelled to Glendalough on Tuesday March 31

‘Gathering in a Hope of Peace for obvious reasons’

Ryan ButlerMay 1, 2026 10:19 am

“THIS year’s theme is Gathering in a Hope of Peace for obvious reasons,” explains Joe of the Vine Mass Group.

Coming off their recent performances of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, the Vine group turned their attention to their annual Living Passion, which took place around Tallaght during Holy Week.

The Living Passion began on Palm Sunday, March 29 and finished on Easter Sunday, April 5, with events on each day of Holy Week chosen to acknowledge key moments of Christ’s journey 2000 years ago.

The first Living Passion was in 2018 and was meant to be a one-off event, but because of the response of the public and requests to make it an annual event, the Vine group decided to indeed make it an annual event, and it has grown from strength to strength.

All the events were free, and everyone was welcome to attend and take part.

The Living Passion Gathered in a Hope of Peace started on Palm Sunday with an opening statement by Rev. William Deverell that was followed with a free film in the church of the Incarnation, Fettercairn, beside Saint Anne’s school at 7pm.

On the Monday after, they had the 9 Church Tallaght Camino, and people were urged to join this by visiting the churches around Tallaght that take part.

Many people walked, ran, cycled and even drove to visit their neighbouring churches, where volunteers were waiting to greet them, stamp their passports and offer refreshments; the certificates of completion were presented in Saint Aengus’s Church.

There was a free coach to Glendalough on Tuesday morning leaving Saint Mark’s Church Springfield car park after 10.30.

On Wednesday there was a mass for healing in Saint Martin De Pores Church, Old Bawn, at 7.30pm led by Fr Bryan Shortall, who had the Padre Pio relic with him.

The Living Passion finished with a dawn mass in Kingswood Park which started at 6am; this was followed by a closing statement by Rev William Deverell.

For more information, check the group’s Facebook page or Instagram page.

Anyone who would like to get involved in the Vine Group can contact them via email at vinemass@gmail.com or by calling Joe on 0876569223.

“We are an all-inclusive group, and everyone is welcome,” concludes Joe.

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