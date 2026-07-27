Newly created Youth Council will help create a ‘stronger, more inclusive youth service’ in Cherry Orchard locality

AN EXCITING new chapter has begun at Cherry Orchard Youth Service following the launch of its very first Youth Council.

A group of enthusiastic, passionate young people from the local area were selected to represent the younger members of the community and give them a genuine voice.

The Youth Council will work together with the Cherry Orchard Youth Service to make decisions that directly impact young people, to help create a “stronger, more inclusive youth service.”

Through the Council, young people can share their ideas, highlight issues that matter most to them and play an active role in planning activities, programmes and events.

Cherry Orchard Youth Service outlined the influence that a role in the Council will provide for the members, as well as the positive impact it has on the wider community;

“Members are developing valuable life skills including communication, teamwork, leadership, problem-solving and public speaking.”

“They’re learning how to represent their peers, work together to make decisions and build the confidence to speak up – skills that will benefit them in education, employment and throughout their lives.”

Opportunities are already opening up for Youth Council members as they have been invited to visit Dáil Éireann and the European Parliament in Brussels alongside members of the Youth Service’s Junior Leader Programme.

“These visits will give our young people a first-hand look at how decisions are made at local, national and European level, while inspiring them to think about active citizenship, democracy and the positive impact they can have in their own communities.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what our Youth Council has already achieved in such a short time, and we can’t wait to see where their ideas, energy and determination will take us next.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme