Ninja is expanding its coffee range
ADVERTORIAL
Ninja is expanding its coffee range with two machines designed to deliver café-style drinks at home: the Ninja AutoBarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine (AE1051UK) and the Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine (ES352UK). Combining intelligent brewing technology with customisable drink options, both machines are designed to make creating hot and cold coffee favourites simple and consistent.
The Ninja AutoBarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine (AE1051UK) is available for €1,059.99 RRP, while the Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine (ES352UK) is available for €589.99 RRP.
Ninja AutoBarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine (AE1051UK)
The Ninja AutoBarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine is Ninja’s automatic espresso, filter coffee and cold brew machine, designed to create café-style hot and cold drinks at home.
Featuring 13 one-touch drink programmes, users can prepare:
- Americano
- Cappuccino
- Cold Brew
- Cold-Pressed
- Cortado
- Café Crema
- Filter Coffee
- Espresso
- Flat White
- Hot Water
- Iced Latte
- Latte
- Lungo
AutoBarista Technology
AutoBarista Technology automatically sets the grind, brew and froth settings, removing the guesswork from creating coffee.
Personalised drinks
The machine includes 5 froth presets:
- Steamed Milk
- Thin Froth
- Thick Froth
- Extra-Thick Froth
- Cold Foam
Two user profiles allow favourite brew strength, drink size, temperature and froth style to be saved for personalised drinks.
Two interchangeable bean hoppers
Two removable 340g bean hoppers allow users to switch between different coffee beans to suit different tastes.
Easy cleaning and maintenance
Dishwasher-safe removable parts, a self-purging steam wand and an automatic rinse cycle help make cleaning and maintenance straightforward.
What’s included
- AutoBarista Machine
- 2 × 340g Bean Hoppers
- 2 × Water Filters
- Microfibre Cloth
- 2 × Cleaning Tablets
- 1 × Descaler
- Recipe Guide
The Ninja AutoBarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine (AE1051UK) is available for €1,059.99 RRP.
Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine (ES352UK)
Designed to deliver big brewing performance in a compact footprint, the Ninja Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine is 30% more compact than the Ninja Luxe Café Pro.
This compact 2-in-1 espresso and coffee machine allows users to switch effortlessly between bold espresso and authentic filter coffee while enjoying barista-quality automatic milk frothing.
No guesswork brewing
Automatic grind recommendations and brew monitoring help deliver the perfect cup without guesswork.
Built-in essentials
The machine includes an integrated:
- Grinder
- Precision Scale
- Frothing System
The hands-free steam wand transforms any milk into rich microfoam.
Brew customisation
Customise every drink with:
- Single and double shot espresso baskets
- Three strength settings
- Three temperature settings
Easy cleaning
The steam wand wipes clean easily, while removable parts are dishwasher safe.