No safe way to access Red Cow Luas stop

CALLS have been made to construct a pedestrian crossing at the roundabout on Monastery Road in Clondalkin to allow safe access to the footbridge leading to the Red Cow Luas stop.

Residents of the Mount Talbot apartment complexes have expressed their concern over the lack of a safe space to cross the road, which has forced many of them to cross two lanes of fast-moving traffic on a motorway slip road.

Mark Ward, a Mount Talbot resident, first contacted Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the issue in April 2024 but has yet to see any action taken to resolve the matter.

He described the daily struggle that pedestrians have as they try to access the Luas from Monastery Road, saying:

“I’ve had a near miss myself running across on one occasion and I know neighbours who’ve had the same experience.

“I regularly see people trying to cross with buggies and with small children also. It’s particularly bad in the mornings and evenings when there’s a steady stream of commuters and walking to the Luas at the same time.”

In October 2024, TII informed Mr Ward that a nearby planning application (had included a request to address pedestrian connectivity, and that TII would await the outcome before acting.

This application was withdrawn later that month and after following up with TII about the construction of a pedestrian crossing, Mr Ward received a response from TII in November, which stated that any formal proposal must come from South Dublin County Council, as the planning and road authority.

TII noted its Road Safety Engineer had discussed the matter with SDCC and would assess any proposal once submitted.

In May 2025, a pre-consultation proposal was received by the Mount Talbot management company, to say that SDCC in coordination with TII and the NTA, which included installing a proper pedestrian crossing at the Mount Talbot/Monastery Road roundabout.

Since this was received, no further update has been given other than TII indicating that “it would be a lengthy process involving multiple stakeholders, including relocating part of the spine road and removing a bus stop which would require civil works”. This was received by Mr Ward in October 2025.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme