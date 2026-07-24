Funding drawn down from NTA and TII for schemes was €20m

UPON a request from Councillor Brian Lawlor, SDCC listed the allocation of all funding drawn down from the National Transport Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland during 2025, which totalled to €20 million.

This funding, which was all drawn down, was put towards the progression of a number of schemes, such as Cycle South Dublin, the delivery of Safe Routes to School projects, and the construction of major active travel schemes.

These included the completion of Phase 5 of the Dodder Greenway at Firhouse Road and Butterfield Avenue, the D24 Neighbourhood Cycle Network, the Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway, and the active travel elements of the Clonburris road network.

€1 million was allocated in 2025 for traffic management improvements in addition to the main NTA allocation, which was fully drawn down.

The Bus Stop Enhancement Scheme, which was introduced as a new programme category in 2025, benefitted from €500,000.

This allocation was not fully drawn down, as NTA guidance on programme delivery was not issued until September 2025 and the necessary additional SDCC staffing resources were not available in time to deliver the full programme.

Regardless of this, four enhanced bus stops were completed in 2025 and the NTA has agreed to recoup €125,501 to SDCC in respect of these completed schemes.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland allocated €3.025 million to SDCC, of which €2.767 million was drawn down.

This supported the progression of the Grand Canal Greenway from the 12th Lock to Hazelhatch Bridge, National Secondary and National Primary lighting projects, and ordinary and winter maintenance projects.

€17,000 was allocated for Speed Limit Review Signs but was not drawn down since no speed limits were changed on National Roads over the course of the year.

Two other projects, safety improvements at the N81 Brittas, which was allocated €45,000 and €9,000 for the pedestrian crossing project at the N81, were not fully drawn down as they were at concept design stage.

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