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Popular Speaker Conolly Pub closes its doors after 41 years
An artist impression of the plans and (inset) the Speaker Conolly pub

Popular Speaker Conolly Pub closes its doors after 41 years

Echo StaffJuly 24, 2026 12:18 pm

THE Speaker Conolly Pub has temporarily closed its doors after 41 years of business on the Firhouse Road to accommodate works on the site, which will redevelop and transform the pub into a brand new one.

The Speaker went out with a bang as they celebrated their last night in business on Sunday evening, the night of the World Cup final.

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