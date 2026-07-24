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Thousands travel to view classic cars at Bohernabreena

Thousands travel to view classic cars at Bohernabreena

Echo StaffJuly 24, 2026 11:28 am

THOUSANDS of car enthusiasts ran for the hills this past weekend to catch a glimpse of this year’s Bohernabreena Classic Car Show which showcased over 580 vintage vehicles.

It is believed that between 10,000 and 15,000 people travelled from Dublin as well as the country to have a look at the collection of cars while soaking up the electric atmosphere.

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