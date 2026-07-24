THE annual Glenasmole Céilí at the Crossroads returns this weekend for yet another evening of music and dancing, with fun for all ages guaranteed.

This coming Saturday, July 25, traditional music lovers will make their way to Cunard, Glensamole, at 7pm to soak up the summer evening sun while they still have the chance.

Organisers keep old traditions alive through this event, which was set up to mirror dancing at the crossroads which was a part of daily life many moons ago.

The event has been organised by Myles Murphy and friends since 2015, with this year marking the tenth instalment, since Covid restrictions stopped them from hosting a Céilí in 2020.

This year’s Céilí is set to be one for the books, with shuttle buses running from St Anne’s GAA Club at approximately 6.30 pm to ensure those who wish to attend can do so.

From brush dancing to Irish dancing and live music, there will be hours of fun for all the family on Saturday.

The Pintmen, an Irish folk band will take to the stage during the evening, followed by DJ Declan, who promises to spin plenty of tunes well into the early hours.