Lullymore – a hidden gem for family fun for all ages

ADVERTORIAL

LULLYMORE Heritage & Discovery Park is an award winning day visitor attraction located on the mineral island of Lullymore with panoramic views of the famous Bog of Allen.

Just one hours drive from Dublin between the villages of Rathangan and Allenwood, the Park is the perfect venue for people of all ages to relax and unwind.

There’s something for everyone – families looking for learning and fun in a safe environment, nature lovers, history enthusiasts, walkers and ramblers!

Family fun is guaranteed with a large outdoor adventure play area and 18 hole mini golf, train trips, pet farm and a magical treasure hunt to solve.

All visitors have the freedom to explore the natural wonders of Lullymore along vast trails in serene ancient woodland and on the peatland biodiversity boardwalk.

Along the way you will uncover interactive exhibitions telling the rich history of Lullymore with links to a Pagan past, a Monastic site for 1000 years, a refuge for rebels in 1798 and home to an industrial revolution in the 20th Century.

Now at the dawn of a new greener era, the Park is showcasing the amazing wildlife of Irish bogs and a more sustainable relationship with the peatlands.

Free parking and WIFI. Café with seating for over 200, Shop on site and Wheelchair accessible.

This great combination of fun and learning make Lullymore a must-see when visiting Kildare.

Enjoy your visit and discover the magic of Lullymore! Phone: 045 870238, Email: lullymorebookings@gmail.com, Website: Lullymoreheritagepark.