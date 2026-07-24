Push for ‘Smart Town’ pilot scheme to develop Lucan as leading destination

Lucan could be a front-runner in showcasing its rich heritage

LUCAN VILLAGE is “well positioned” for a smarter future following a proposal to explore a Smart Town pilot initiative to further develop it into a leading destination for visitors, businesses, and residents.

Councillor Caroline Brady proposed a Smart Town pilot initiative, featuring digital visitor information, smart footfall monitoring, wi-fi analytics and QR-enabled heritage and business promotion.

The proposal, which was posed to councillors at the most recent Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin Area Meeting, was met with a positive response.

The initiative would involve the practical use of technology to gain a better understanding of visitor patterns and help promote heritage assets.

It would also act as a useful asset for visitors to connect them with local businesses and provide real-time information about attractions and services.

In its response, the Council welcomed the proposal and noted that the suggested measures align with practices to support innovation, digital engagement, and local economic development.

Cllr Brady highlighted the importance of using technology to support the long list of local businesses located in Lucan, saying: “The goal is not technology for technology’s sake.

‘It is about helping local businesses attract customers, encouraging visitors to spend more time in the village and showcasing Lucan’s rich heritage in new and engaging ways.”

Councillor Brady commented on the recent significant public investment that has been directed into the village through the Lucan Village Enhancement Scheme, as well as the acquisition of the historic Lucan House and Demesne by South Dublin County Council.

“Lucan is already undergoing significant positive change,” said Cllr Brady.

“We have seen investment in public spaces in the village and we are now looking ahead to the enormous potential of Lucan House and Demesne. “

A masterplan for the Lucan House and Demesne site is expected this year and has already created opportunities for one of the most transformative projects ever undertaken in the area.

The Lucan proposal differs from other smart initiatives that focus on county-wide themes for example; solar compacting litter bins, as it instead focuses on a specific place to explore how technology could support a local economy and destination.

“Lucan has all the ingredients needed for a successful pilot,” said Cllr Brady.

“We have a growing population, a thriving village centre, significant heritage assets and major public investment already underway. A Smart Town approach could help connect those pieces together and unlock even greater benefits for the community.”

The Council confirmed that the proposal will be considered as part of its developing Smart South Dublin strategy, with further assessment required to examine feasibility, resources, and potential outcomes.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme