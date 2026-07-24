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Local Faces: Seán Fallon
Seán started teaching in Coláiste Éanna in 1976

Local Faces: Seán Fallon

Echo StaffJuly 24, 2026 12:39 pm

THIS week, it’s our pleasure to meet Firhouse-based educator and tireless community volunteer, Seán Fallon, writes Ken Doyle.

Seán will be well known to many of our readers but I wonder if the populace at large is aware of his immense contribution to improving the scholastic experience for all kids nationwide.

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