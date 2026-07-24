Local Faces: Seán Fallon
THIS week, it’s our pleasure to meet Firhouse-based educator and tireless community volunteer, Seán Fallon, writes Ken Doyle.
Seán will be well known to many of our readers but I wonder if the populace at large is aware of his immense contribution to improving the scholastic experience for all kids nationwide.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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