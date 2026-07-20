Parked cars forcing elderly people off the footpaths
Parking problems at Tallaght apartments have led to some leaving vehicles on footpaths and blocking the way for those with accessibility needs.
A photo shared with The Echo shows a situation on the Greenhills Road where two elderly members of the community on mobility scooters were forced to move onto a cycle lane to get past a car parked on the path they were using.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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