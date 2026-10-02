Two new transformers installed by ESB to support supply to 9,000 homes

ESB Networks has installed two new transformers at their 110 kV/MV Station in Clondalkin to support their goal of supplying 9,000 homes at Seven Mills and the surrounding area.

The state electrical company described it as an important milestone after adding the new units to their Yellowmeadows facility and noted that the extra capacity will allow them to support approximately 9,000 additional homes across West Dublin, including the Seven Mills development.

Communities in Clondalkin, Balgaddy, and Grange Castle will also benefit from the investment, which will help facilitate housing and economic growth across the area.

ESBN Engineering and Major Projects Project Manager Donal O’Shea stated that it will help the network to “keep pace with growing demand.”

Mr O’Shea said: “This investment at Yellowmeadows is an important step in supporting the continued growth of West Dublin, helping to provide the capacity needed for new homes, businesses and future development.

“By strengthening the network, we are helping ensure it can keep pace with growing demand across West Dublin while continuing to provide a reliable and resilient supply for customers.”

Cairn Homes is one of the developers whose homes will be connected through the station.

The Irish developer is delivering the new town that will occupy land between Kishoge and Clondalkin/Fonthill train stations.

5,500 Cairn homes are expected to benefit as part of the wider 9,000 home capacity enabled by Yellowmeadows.

Head of Building Services at Cairn, Diarmaid Tierney said: “Reliable infrastructure plays an important role in bringing new homes to life.

“Approximately 15,000 people living in 5,500 new homes at Seven Mills will be connected through this station, making Yellowmeadows a key enabler of housing delivery in the area.

“Ultimately, projects like this help lay the foundations for thriving communities where people can live, work and build their futures.”