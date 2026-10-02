Mount Seskin Community College celebrates four ‘special’ decades
CONNECTIONS at Mount Seskin Community College on Fortunestown Road were celebrated as the local school celebrated four “special” decades in the community.
Mount Seskin Community College, formerly Jobstown Community College, marked its 40th anniversary with a Community Open day on Sunday, September 20.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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