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Mount Seskin Community College celebrates four ‘special’ decades
Former staff and current staff enjoying the celebrations

Mount Seskin Community College celebrates four ‘special’ decades

James Roulston MooneyOctober 2, 2026 12:43 pm

CONNECTIONS at Mount Seskin Community College on Fortunestown Road were celebrated as the local school celebrated four “special” decades in the community.

Mount Seskin Community College, formerly Jobstown Community College, marked its 40th anniversary with a Community Open day on Sunday, September 20.

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