Over €8,000 raised at Slade Valley Play in Pink fundraiser

MORE than €8,000 was raised at the annual Slade Valley Play in Pink fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer Research and Neuroendocrine Cancer Support on Friday.

120 players kitted out in varying degrees of pink from the subtle to the extreme at the Brittas golf club to take on the day’s four-ball open team scramble as the men and women worked together to raise funds.

The ladies of Slade Valley had organised the fundraiser for several years prior to this year’s bumper event, which saw the gents join up and the playing pool rise.

Vincent Feeney, who sponsored the event, stated that many had got in contact to tell him what a “magnificent day” it was.

Vincent said: “They had a magnificent day, and they thought the clubhouse was fabulous. They thought the reception they got was fabulous, They loved it and they can’t wait to take part again next year.

“If we’d got the weather, it’d be a bonus, but it didn’t matter at all…there was girls I know and fellas went up there at 10am in the morning to play golf and left it at 11:30pm.

The weather proved to be challenging as the rain poured down on the day but the players were not fussed and fired on in the name of charities close to some of their hearts.

Vincent’s wife Brid had an experience with cancer and the couple felt the need to give something back.

“She got struck down with cancer some years ago and we went on the journey with that, my wife Brid and I.

“We got in one side of it and out the other, and we were just taken aback by the people we met – from the medical people to the hospital staff, everybody was just outstanding.

“We felt [that] we need to give something back here – we had too good of an experience out of what could have been a horrendous experience.”

The annual fundraiser was held with everyone welcome to join for the first time, and was organised on short notice.

Vincent complemented the caterer Rose for “playing an absolute blinder” and noted that there was no better showcase for Slade Valley, despite the rain.

He labelled this year’s event “a resounding success” and hinted at a

“bigger” event in aid of charity next year.

“We only had six or eight weeks to organise it and it was a resounding success! And it will happen again next year, and I will fund it again next year, if the good Lord leaves me standing in these shoes I’m in.

“It will be bigger and better.”