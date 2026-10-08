Best Menswear proud to support Thomas Davis GAA minor team

Members of the minor team with Best Menswear’s Liffey Valley Store Manager, Shane Dawson, and Tallaght Store Supervisor, Evan Downes

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BEST Menswear has announced its sponsorship of the Thomas Davis GAA Minor Team, with the retailer’s logo now taking pride of place on the front of the team’s jersey.

The partnership has a particularly strong local connection for Best Menswear.

With stores in both The Square, Tallaght and Liffey Valley, the business has been part of the wider Dublin 24 and West Dublin community for many years, while members of the Best Menswear team also have their own links to Thomas Davis GAA Club.

To mark the sponsorship, members of the minor team were recently joined at the club by Best Menswear’s Liffey Valley Store Manager, Shane Dawson, and Tallaght Store Supervisor, Evan Downes, for the official jersey photographs.

For Best Menswear, supporting Thomas Davis is about more than having the company name on a jersey.

The sponsorship is an opportunity to support a club that plays an important role in the lives of young people and families within the local community.

John Smith, Managing Director of Best Menswear said: “We’re genuinely proud to be involved with Thomas Davis.

‘We have stores in The Square Tallaght and in Liffey Valley SC, many of our customers and staff are from the surrounding areas, and we also have members of our own team involved with the club, so there is a real connection there for us.

“Local clubs are such an important part of their communities, particularly for younger players coming through, and we’re very happy to be able to support the minor team. It was great to get out to the club, meet some of the players and see the Best Menswear name on the jersey for the first time.”

The new partnership continues Best Menswear’s commitment to supporting the communities in which its stores, customers and staff are based.

The team at Best Menswear wished the Thomas Davis minors, their coaches and everyone involved with the club the very best for the season ahead.

Best Menswear is now open on Level 2 in The Square Tallaght.