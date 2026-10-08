Marking the 15th anniversary of the Red Line Book Festival, Emmet Kirwan, Miriam O’Callaghan, and Celia Ahearn are pictured in the County Library, Tallaght, to launch this year’s programme

“AS A festival curated by librarians, we want the programme to reflect the range of communities we work with every day” explains Sarah Elaine McHugh, Festival Director of the Red Line Book Festival.

The Red Line Book Festival returns this October, marking its 15th anniversary with an exciting programme filled with over 40 events.

This year’s programme brings together some of Ireland’s best-known names alongside new and emerging voices, with events covering fiction, memoir, poetry, politics, music and more.

At its heart, the Red Line Book Festival unites authors and audiences, making literature and culture accessible to all.

In summary, the festival “has always been about bringing people together through great books and exciting ideas”, according to Sarah.

In the festival’s 15th year, Sarah is “really proud that we’re continuing to bring big names and new voices” to libraries and venues across South Dublin while continuing to make the festival “welcoming and open to everyone”.

A cornerstone of South Dublin County’s cultural calendar, the festival is uniquely curated by librarians from South Dublin Libraries, whose deep connection to their communities shapes the diverse and engaging programme each year.

This year, audiences can enjoy events featuring Cecelia Ahern and Louise O’Neill, Ardal O’Hanlon, Emmet Kirwan, Miriam O’Callaghan, Sarah Waters, Sophie Hannah, Justine Stafford, Imani Thompson, Anthony Delaney, Siobhán Fenton and more.

On Saturday, October 17, Tallaght Library, Parthalán Place, and the Civic Theatre will unite for a massive Family Fun Day, an action-packed celebration featuring interactive creative workshops, live historical reenactments, and pop-culture fun for all ages.

The festival also welcomes folk musician Bríd Lyons as this year’s Songwriter in Residence.

Over five weeks, Lyons will mentor emerging talent, helping participants develop their voice through workshops in lyric writing and melody.

The Red Line Book Festival runs from October 12 to 18, 2026, spanning seven days with events taking place in The Civic, Rua Red, Rathfarnham Castle, and various South Dublin County Council libraries.

For bookings and programme information, visit redlinefestival Irish Sign Language will be available at select events.