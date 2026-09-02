BWG Foods reports strong sales growth amid rising costs

RECORD sales and sinking profits tell the story of the last financial year at Spar and Londis franchise owner BWG Foods of Greenhills Road as rising costs were noted.

Profit after tax at the group fell to €26.6 million from the record figure of €34.7m recorded in the previous financial year, while sales grew again to €1.7bn in the latest report for year-end September 2025.

BWG Foods UC, owned by South African-incorporated The Spar Group Limited, oversees the operations of retail brands Spar, Mace, Londis and XL throughout the country.

The brand portfolio consists of over 1,000 Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores across the country.

BWG cut the value of several holdings in Tuffy Wholesale Ltd, 4 Acres Ltd and McCarrick Brothers Wholesale Longford Ltd by €28.6 million during the 2025 financial year as well, which the group shortened to 361 days for the report.

Inter-company payments of €18.6m were waived and a €10m non-cash charge in company accounts led to reduced profits.

Operating profits at the company fell by around a quarter to €39.3m from the €52.2m noted in the report for year-end September 2024.

The group paid a €16m dividend to its shareholders once again this year, while their net assets rose to €115m.

In June of this year, the locally based company acquired a business that had operated a network of 72 quick service restaurant locations nationwide, comprising 47 O’Briens and Bagel Factory outlets, 17 Abrakebabra restaurants and eight Oasis of Taste Food Halls, supported by over 50 franchisee partners.

The acquisition compliments their retail and commercial portfolio and is an entry into the QSR sector, which BWG view as a natural extension of operations.

BWG Group noted a clear growth ambition for the business to expand by 25 additional locations by 2030, bringing the network of quick service restaurant brands to almost 100 locations nationwide.