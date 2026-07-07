Garda appeal to find missing 23‑year‑old Abigail from Tallaght

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Abigail Costello (23) who is reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Saturday 4th July 2026.

Abigail is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Abigail was last seen wearing a bright pink t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, mint green Nike runners and a black Canada goose jacket.

Gardaí and Abigail’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Abigail’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.