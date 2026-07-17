No plans for €20m cemetery on Citywest Hotel lands
The Department of Justice has no plans for a previously approved €20 million cemetery on lands by Citywest Hotel, according to the Community Engagement Team.
The Community Engagement Team stated that there are no longer plans to develop a cemetery on the site, which had previously been granted through the former owners, Tetrarch Capital, in 2024.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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