Search
No plans for €20m cemetery on Citywest Hotel lands
There are no plans for a cemetery on the lands at Citywest

No plans for €20m cemetery on Citywest Hotel lands

James Roulston MooneyJuly 17, 2026 12:52 pm

The Department of Justice has no plans for a previously approved €20 million cemetery on lands by Citywest Hotel, according to the Community Engagement Team.

The Community Engagement Team stated that there are no longer plans to develop a cemetery on the site, which had previously been granted through the former owners, Tetrarch Capital, in 2024.

Read More


Local Faces: John Davis

Tallaght

JOHN Davis, CEO of Walkins-town/ Greenhills Family Resource Centre is a man who’s dedicated almost his entire working life to the improvement...

‘Maternity wing’ at TUH

News

The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe.Gulls,...

Female politicians speak out on online abuse

News

“I think we need to go back to when I was raised when we were told ‘if you don’t have something nice...

600-home development to proceed at Saggart

News

The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal.The...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST