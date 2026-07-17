Local Faces: John Davis
JOHN Davis, CEO of Walkins-town/ Greenhills Family Resource Centre is a man who’s dedicated almost his entire working life to the improvement of the lives of people in need, writes Ken Doyle.
When it comes to dealing with those living in poverty, addiction or any form of hardship, John has been there and worn the tee-shirt – we’re delighted to feature him as this week’s ‘Face of the Community’.
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