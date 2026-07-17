Search
Local Faces: John Davis
Main strategy was to get community voices heard and empower the people

Local Faces: John Davis

Echo StaffJuly 17, 2026 12:02 pm

JOHN Davis, CEO of Walkins-town/ Greenhills Family Resource Centre is a man who’s dedicated almost his entire working life to the improvement of the lives of people in need, writes Ken Doyle.

When it comes to dealing with those living in poverty, addiction or any form of hardship, John has been there and worn the tee-shirt – we’re delighted to feature him as this week’s ‘Face of the Community’.

Read More


Bus stop vandalism slammed as ‘regressive and disgraceful’

Tallaght

“Disgraceful” acts of vandalism in the early hours of Monday morning left a well-used bus stop in Knocklyon damaged, with glass strewn...

Extension of duration of permission sought by developer of planned 112-home Citywest Park

Property

An extension of the duration of permission has been sought by the developer of a planned 112-home Citywest Park on a 3.74...

‘Maternity wing’ at TUH

News

The new maternity wing has opened on the fifth floor of Tallaght University Hospital, or so a few gullible patients may believe.Gulls,...

Bouncy castles, sumo wrestling and basketball add to all the excitement

Tallaght

Russell Square residents warmly welcomed over 200 people to the 5th Annual Fun Day on July 4, where a mix of cultures...

600-home development to proceed at Saggart

News

The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST