Search
Bus stop vandalism slammed as ‘regressive and disgraceful’
Debris was spread along the bench and footpath

Bus stop vandalism slammed as ‘regressive and disgraceful’

James Roulston MooneyJuly 17, 2026 12:06 pm

“Disgraceful” acts of vandalism in the early hours of Monday morning left a well-used bus stop in Knocklyon damaged, with glass strewn everywhere.

A video circulating online shows a projectile being picked up and then thrown at the glass bus shelter, which was left shattered while the assailant and accomplice ran off into the night, while it is understood that an earlier incident around midnight also damaged the shelter.

Read More


Extension of duration of permission sought by developer of planned 112-home Citywest Park

Property

An extension of the duration of permission has been sought by the developer of a planned 112-home Citywest Park on a 3.74...

Female politicians speak out on online abuse

News

“I think we need to go back to when I was raised when we were told ‘if you don’t have something nice...

Chimac sauce creators looking to grow their business

Business

Whitestown-based Chimac are set to close a funding round later this year worth €500,000 as they look to grow their brand in...

Bouncy castles, sumo wrestling and basketball add to all the excitement

Tallaght

Russell Square residents warmly welcomed over 200 people to the 5th Annual Fun Day on July 4, where a mix of cultures...

600-home development to proceed at Saggart

News

The 600-home development in Saggart will proceed and a €2.1m payment was “omitted” after An Comisiún Pleanála granted permission following an appeal.The...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST