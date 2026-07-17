Bus stop vandalism slammed as ‘regressive and disgraceful’
“Disgraceful” acts of vandalism in the early hours of Monday morning left a well-used bus stop in Knocklyon damaged, with glass strewn everywhere.
A video circulating online shows a projectile being picked up and then thrown at the glass bus shelter, which was left shattered while the assailant and accomplice ran off into the night, while it is understood that an earlier incident around midnight also damaged the shelter.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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