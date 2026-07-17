Vikings, fireperformers, jugglers and stilt walkers top off a fun day

Hundreds of families and visitors flocked to Clondalkin to celebrate the ninth anniversary of Brú Chrónáin Round Tower Visitor Centre on July 11th, where they were treated to a fantastic day of entertainment.

At the heart of Clondalkin, the grounds of the Round Tower were brought to life with a jam-packed programme of live performances and activities for all ages.

From spectacular fire performers, stilt walkers, jugglers, Viking characters, face painting to live music and family games, the historic site hosted an eclectic mix of performers and talent.

Local Clann Chrónáin Tour Guides led tours of the visitor centre throughout the day, with the Garda patrol van, and the SDCC Mobile Library also in attendance at the Round Tour.

The event showcased the rich heritage of one of South Dublin’s most iconic landmarks while creating an exciting festival atmosphere on one of the sunniest days of the year.

Among the visitors was Clondalkin native and Mayor of SDCC, Councillor Francis Timmons, who met with families, community groups, volunteers and performers throughout the day.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Timmons welcomed the opportunity to celebrate nine successful years of Brú Chrónáin, acknowledging its importance as a cultural, heritage and tourism destination that continues to bring people together.

He went on to applaud the efforts made by locals to come out and show their support for local festivals like this one;

“It really is great and heartwarming to see such a large number of local families and so many familiar faces enjoying the family day entertainment, the beautiful summer weather and in the absolutely fantastic setting of the Round Tower Visitor Centre in the heart of our glorious Clondalkin Village.”

SDCC organisers highlighted the hard work that was made to bring the event to life by those from the local community, saying;

“The success of the day was made possible through the support of local community groups, volunteers, performers, and staff, whose dedication ensured a memorable experience for everyone who attended.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme