Pico Lopes honoured in Tallaght reception

The Mayor of South Dublin, Cllr Francis Timmons, along with Shamrock Rovers Football Club hosted a reception in Tallaght Stadium to honour Roberto “Pico” Lopes following his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The defender, who lives in Tallaght, was joined by his family at the event to welcome him home after a remarkable tournament with Cape Verde, where he played a central role in one of the World Cup’s most inspiring stories.

Competing in their first-ever FIFA World Cup, Pico and Cape Verde captured the imagination of football supporters worldwide by progressing from a challenging group and reaching the knockout stages of the competition.

A key figure throughout the campaign, Pico played every minute of Cape Verde’s World Cup journey and earned widespread praise for his display in Cape Verde’s historic draw against European champions Spain which was described as one of the standout individual performances of the tournament and helped establish the nation as one of the surprise packages of the competition.

The reception, held ahead of this evening’s FAI Cup tie between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City, provided an opportunity for elected members, community representatives, supporters and guests to recognise Lopes’ achievements, not only as an elite athlete but also as an ambassador for South Dublin and the League of Ireland on the world stage.

The Mayor of South Dublin County Council Councillor Francis Timmons spoke about the achievements of Pico at the ceremony.

“Today we celebrate an achievement that has filled South Dublin with enormous pride. Pico Lopes represented his family, his community, Shamrock Rovers, South Dublin and the League of Ireland with distinction on the biggest sporting stage in the world.”

“His commitment, determination and professionalism throughout the FIFA World Cup inspired people far beyond football and demonstrated what can be achieved through dedication and hard work. It is a privilege to welcome him home and recognise this remarkable accomplishment.”

Robbie Hedderman, CEO of Shamrock Rovers also spoke at the event.

“Like so many around the country, and indeed around the World, all at the club took great pride in seeing Pico and his Cape Verde teammates competing at the FIFA 2026 World Cup.”

“Up against top quality opponents, Cape Verde gave their more illustrious opponents a real battle and were unlucky to go out in the last 32 against Argentina, who will now compete in the Final on Sunday.”

“Pico had a great tournament and we are delighted for him and his family. All in the Rovers family supported from afar, and we are delighted to have Pico back at the club as we continue our defence of the League and Cup in 2026 alongside our European campaign.”

Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, Colm Ward, said: “Pico’s journey from local football pitches to competing against some of the world’s greatest players at the FIFA World Cup is an extraordinary story. His performances throughout the tournament showcased not only his talent but also the resilience, ambition and community spirit that are strongly associated with South Dublin. We are delighted to honour him today and congratulate him on a truly historic achievement.”

Roberto “Pico” Lopes became the first active League of Ireland player to feature at the FIFA World Cup and was at the heart of Cape Verde’s memorable run to the knockout stages.

His perfermances earned acclaim from football supporters and media across Ireland and internationally, helping to shine a spotlight on both Cape Verde and the quality of players developed through Irish football.

The Mayor’s Reception was organised in partnership with Shamrock Rovers Football Club as part of a special homecoming celebration for one of South Dublin’s most accomplished sporting ambassadors.