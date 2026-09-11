Tallaght Rapper Curtisy powers through a breakout year

“Music brain is always on for me,” explains Tallaght rapper Curtisy (real name Gavin Curtis).

Since The Echo’s last feature with him, where he was nominated for the 2024 RTE Choice Music Prize for Album of the Year, he has released two full-length projects with friends.

“I’ve done most of my growing as a person since ‘What Was the Question’,” he reflects on life after the release of his debut album.

He has been performing every week for what feels like forever now, and he is still hungry for more; “I love it.”

Regarding his recent performance in the Sziget Festival in Hungary, Curtisy has described the heat: “I was covered head to toe in sunscreen on stage.”

However, he has nothing but praises to sing about the experience, remarking that everybody was friendly and he and his team were fed and watered.

They were also pleasantly surprised by how many people came to see them, since they were clashing with “the goat” Zara Larsson.

Courtesy cites travelling around as the highlight of his work in the past year, such as going back and forth to London to make the ‘Get A Life!’ project.

Balance has been a challenge, but he is learning to know when to say when in terms of turning off the music brain and “being present with people I love or myself”.

In the past few weeks, he has performed at Electric Picnic and then the Clash at the Quays, and this coming weekend will see him perform a slot at Fuinneamh.

Courtesy would like to thank his mam; his English teachers from Tallaght Community School, Mr McCarthy and Ms Allsop; and his team of Sean Price, Cian Bolger, Ben Phelan and Andrew Moore.

Finally, he would like to acknowledge anybody that has supported him, been a fan of his, bought a ticket or t-shirt, or, in general, just believed in him.

He will be performing in the Fuinneamh festival in Dundalk on September 12 at 7pm.

For more information, visit Curtisy’s Instagram page at @itscurtisy his music is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.