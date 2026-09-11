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‘Absolutely outrageous’ plans of 15% hike in public transport fares
Fare increases will be applied across Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas

‘Absolutely outrageous’ plans of 15% hike in public transport fares

James Roulston MooneySeptember 11, 2026 1:15 pm

PLANNED public transport hikes of 15 per cent from January 2027 have been described as “absolutely outrageous” as they are set affect commuters in Tallaght, Clondalkin and other areas.

Adult fares for public transport across Ireland will rise by 15 per cent on average from next year as new fare structures are set to be implemented, with some even hitting increases of 30 per cent and above.

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