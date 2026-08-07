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The Fold – music event at Corkagh Park
Skinner Photo by Niamh Barry

The Fold – music event at Corkagh Park

Ryan ButlerAugust 7, 2026 12:13 pm

“Most artists aren’t often afforded the opportunity to perform in their locality, and this is something I wanted to provide with this event,” explains Tallaght musician Nick Stanley.

‘The Fold’, presented by Nick, will bring together established artists, including performers with roots in the local area, to perform in the community which helped shape them.

Alongside these acts, the programme will also feature an emerging young band from the area, creating a platform that connects generations of artists and highlights pathways for new talent.

The line-up for the event is Iveagh, Skinner, Hotgirl, Burglar and Cable Boy. Between them these artists have performed at festivals and venues such as All Together Now, Electric Picnic, The Olympia and Vicar Street and international showcases such as The Great Escape (UK), Supersonic (FR) and Eurosonic (NL).

Set within one of South Dublin County’s key public spaces of Corkagh Park, ‘The Fold’ is designed as an accessible, family-friendly summer event that celebrates local identity and creativity in a community space.

The event site is located next to a cafe which will be available for refreshments throughout the event. Nick has been an active musician for over ten years, performing with a range of bands and organising live music events throughout that time.

For the past five years, he has worked with the NOISE Music Programme, supporting young people, aged 8-18, through music education. He is passionate about bringing people together through music and creating opportunities for communities to connect.

Nick raves that he is “lucky to have some great connections with the organisations based in Rua Red”, and they have been a “great” help providing sound equipment and a stage.

He also points out that recruiting the bands was “easy” as Dublin has an “amazing” music scene with some “seriously talented” bands. ‘The Fold’ was originally planned as a festival to take place in Kilcar in Donegal across multiple venues, but it was difficult to get it funded.

Nick reflects that it is something he would “like to do in the future”.

He would like to thank South Dublin Live, in particular Jeanette; Paul McAlerney from SDCC; Ray, the District Parks Supervisor, and the rangers in Corkagh Park; and Bryan and Martin from Rua Red.

Nick would also like to thank Fynch for designing the “amazing” poster and all of the music acts. This event is funded by South Dublin County Council and forms part of South Dublin Live, an Arts Office initiative.

‘The Fold’ performs in Corkagh Park on August 9 from 1pm to 5pm; entry is free.

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