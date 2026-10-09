Calls are made to ban sale of high caffeine energy drinks to children
CALLS have been made for a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children after research highlighted high consumption among young people.
The Safefood survey of energy drinks available for sale on the island of Ireland was carried out between February and May 2026 and found that energy drink consumption was highest among young people aged 15 to 24, and over half of the age group reported drinking energy drinks at least once a week.