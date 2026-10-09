People covered in purple take part in Connect4 Colour Run
AROUND 100 people were covered in purple and other hues as they took part in the Connect4 Colour Run for Recovery Month in Killinarden Park on Saturday afternoon.
Families and members of the community were dashed with the purple colour of recovery month and other shades like yellow, orange and more as they travelled through the 3km circuit divided into laps in the Tallaght park.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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