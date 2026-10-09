Work starts on Sean Walsh Park bowling green

The bowls green will be located near the older persons apartment complex in Sean Walsh Park

WATCH:

SEAN Walsh Park is set to receive a new bowling green near The Weir apartments as construction commences this week.

The new boules court in the Tallaght park will be located by the older persons apartment complex and is expected to be completed after a six-month construction period, in time for the summer months next year.

It follows the introduction of several other boules courts in the local area, including in Dodder Valley Park and Tymon Park.

Councillor Niamh Whelan welcomed the news of the incoming bowling green and noted the impact the other nearby recent additions have had.

Cllr Whelan said: “I think it’s great. A boules court and a pickleball court [Were introduced] in Dodder Valley over the summer, and it’s been really, really popular and really, really positive.

“I am in that park quite regularly, and it’s constantly being used. It’s great for older members of the community. They often, historically, would have got overlooked for facilities and recreational stuff to do in the area.

“So, the fact that the council and the age active age team are specifically targeting areas and putting these amenities in where they’re needed is great.”

The works are to be contained within a designated construction area in the park that will be fenced off for the duration.

Sean Walsh Park will otherwise be largely unaffected and remain open with no interruptions expected to operations outside of the fenced-off space.

Cllr Whelan noted that some community centres have capitalised on the new facilities in the area and have set up teams to compete.

The Tallaght councillor stated that providing the facilities for elderly people to get out there and be active is important as “it can often be a very lonely period in your life” for some.

“It can often be a very lonely period in your life, depending on who you have around, or you might be on your own – your kids are grown up and gone.

“It’s great to see little pockets within different communities coming together and creating these little groups, and bonds and friendships. It’s really positive.”

The council stated in correspondence with councillors: “Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to park users and maintain safe access within the park while works are underway.

“We look forward to delivering this new facility and the benefits it will bring to the local community.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept