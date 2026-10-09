Taylor D launches new guitar-driven EP

“‘BAD DECISIONS’ feels like a completely different chapter,” explains Clondalkin singer-songwriter Taylor D.

She started writing and releasing music when she was just fourteen, initially putting out her debut EP, ‘Fan Girl’, in 2023 at age 17, a collection of “fun, girly” pop songs which went on to debut at No. 11 on the Irish iTunes Album Chart and receive radio support in both Ireland and the UK.

After finishing school, she went on to study at BIMM Music Institute Dublin, where she started developing a “much bolder” sound and formed a live band with fellow students.

That became a “real turning point creatively”. The music evolved from the pop sound of Taylor’s first EP into something “much more mature”.

She reached her first No. 1 iTunes chart position, sold-out shows in Dublin and London, and a growing live following.

This summer she has been playing a string of independent festivals around Ireland, building the live band and developing the sound further.

On October 2, she will release her second EP, which is a “big step away” from ‘Fan Girl’: more indie pop-rock, darker and more guitar-driven, reflecting where she is musically now.

Taylor remarks that she has “grown a lot” since ‘Fan Girl’, and she wanted the music to reflect that.

Production-wise, she has also been more involved in shaping the overall sound and direction of her music, having co-produced all of the songs on ‘Bad Decisions’.

According to Taylor, the title ‘Bad Decisions’ comes from that feeling of looking back at situations and people and thinking, “What was I doing?” but also “realising that those mistakes are part of growing up”.

Hearing the songs transform from something that “existed in my head or on a voice note” into fully produced tracks has been a highlight for Taylor.

One of the biggest challenges is being completely independent, but she also reflects that it has taught her “so much” about the industry and made her determined to keep pushing until she can build the team around her that the music deserves.

Beyond her launch show, Taylor wants to keep building the live side of herself and her band, play more festivals, get more support slots and ideally take the music outside Ireland as well.

She is already writing new material, so she definitely does not see Bad Decisions as the end of a chapter: “It’s more like the start of the next one.”

Taylor would like to thank her family, friends, and everyone who continues to support her and her band, with this EP being dedicated to her late granddad Vincent.

The ‘Bad Decisions’ EP will be released on October 2 and will be available to listen to on Spotify; it can also be ordered as a vinyl from anthemvinyl.com.

Taylor D is performing the EP launch show in Sin é in Ormand Quay on October 16 at 8pm; tickets are available from powertik.