Clondalkin Drama Group keeps community theatre centre stage

“WE WANT to keep community theatre in Clondalkin” exclaims Michaela Courtney.

Clondalkin Drama Group are currently working on a production called ‘Here We Go Again’, a trio of one-act plays.

The three plays are ‘Socks’ (a comedy by Rosemary Frisino Toohey), ‘Lizzy’s Ghost’ (a drama by Allan Williams) and ‘To Be or Not to Bother’ (a comedy by David Tristram).

Since one acts can be so short, it allows the group to put on multiple plays in one night to create a diverse night of theatre.

It also gives more group members an opportunity to be on stage – “three plays means three casts after all”.

These three plays were chosen in particular to stage together, as they all somehow feature some kind of “cycle”, hence the overall title of ‘Here We Go Again’.

Michaela remarks that it is “always so fun” to rehearse one acts as the group have got multiple casts working on multiple shows at the same time; “there’s always so much going on in the room that it can be a little chaotic at times… but that’s how we like it.”

Clondalkin Drama Group have had a busy summer, moving on from Quinlan’s after 29 years due to their ongoing renovations, and they have now found a space in the Orchard Lodge just across the road.

They are also glad to have a performance space in Coláiste Chilliain; they have performed their panto there for the past two years, and this will be their first “straight” show that they do there.

The group are also currently on the lookout for grants to help them afford to pay for their rehearsal room and watch their budget.

As well as ‘Here We Go Again’, Clondalkin Drama Group is also looking ahead to their annual pantomime in January, currently being written by Alan McNally, who wrote and directed their production of ‘Aladdin’ earlier this year as well as some of their previous pantomimes.

They will be jumping straight into auditions and rehearsals once the one-acts are done, and it will be their chairperson Frances’ 30th panto, so it is being dedicated to her somewhat.

“There may be a recorder or two involved…” Michaela teases.

Clondalkin Drama Group would like to thank Orchard Lodge, everyone in the community who reached out with suggestions and well wishes, Coláiste Chilliain and The Echo.

‘Here We Go Again’ will be performed in Coláiste Chilliain from Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11.

The show starts at 7pm on Friday and Saturday and at 6pm on Sunday. Tickets are €15 and available at the door; they can accept cash and card.

“We hope to see you all there,” Michaela concludes.