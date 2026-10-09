Meaghers founder takes CEO role

Oonagh O'Hagan has been appointed chief executive of Meaghers Pharmacy Group, while Darren Hardiman takes over as managing director

AIRTON Road-based Meaghers Pharmacy Group has a new CEO in the form of founder Oonagh O’Hagan, who has been appointed as the company hits 25 years.

O’Hagan’s new role as chief executive of the group headquartered in Airton Business Park, Tallaght will focus on long-term strategy, partnerships and governance, while Darren Hardiman has been appointed as the group’s new managing director to replace O’Hagan in her former position.

Hardiman will oversee the day-to-day business of the group and its commercial and digital development through the role.

Turnover for the year up to August 2025 increased from €28.92 million recorded in the previous year to €35.79 million, per financials from Batavone Holdings Limited, the holding company behind Meaghers.

The company operates stores across Dublin, with sites in Glenview and Castletymon as well as other parts of Dublin, including Baggot Street where it began for the group in 2001 when O’Hagan took it over.

Meaghers Pharmacy Baggot St had been open since 1921 before Pierce Meagher sold it to his protégé, and 10 more branches have opened since, along with the website launch in 2014.

The company also operate an online shop via Meaghers.ie, with their products able to be shipped nationwide.

The group reported an operating loss of €42,289 for the financial year, down from an operating profit of €49,805.

The group’s average monthly workforce increased to 130 employees from 114 in 2024. Staff costs increased as a result, growing to €7.2 million, up from €5.43 million the previous year.