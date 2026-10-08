Tallaght Marching Band are on the lookout for new members

TALLAGHT Marching Band are recruiting new members across its percussion, wind and colourguard sections, welcoming applications from complete beginners right the way up to advanced musicians.

The only remaining marching band in Tallaght is not only offering people the chance to learn music theory and how to play a musical instrument, but also welcoming those who have experience.

For those interested in learning how to play a musical instrument, the wind section of the Tallaght Marching Band may be the place for it.

Alternatively, learn how to play a variety of different drums, both big and small, along with various other percussion instruments, in the “beating heart” of the band: the percussion section.

The band’s All-Ireland Champion colourguard blends styles ranging from ballet to contemporary dance, adding equipment like flags, rifles and sabres, to perform stunning displays, both with the band and as an independent performance group, at competitions across Ireland and the UK.

Membership for the Band costs €50 per month, which covers all tuition and equipment, including instruments and uniforms, the Band’s Co-Chairperson, Michael Thompson, explained.

“There’s no expense to a parent buying an instrument that the child then decides they don’t like to play; there’s the opportunity to switch instruments.

“In the beginner theory class, for example, they’ll be trying out instruments over the next few months to decide what one they’d really like to play.”

The Band not only offers an excellent opportunity to learn to play an instrument, but also a place to form friendships and travel the country to compete in world-renowned competitions.

Previously, the Tallaght Marching Band has travelled to the likes of New York and Boston to march in St Patrick’s Day parades, as well as to Holland, Germany and the UK for competitions.

“It’s a pretty unusual hobby that gives you lots of unique opportunities that other people might not get. It’s a great place to make some lifelong friendships, and it also comes in handy at school.”

Those wishing to join the Band can get in touch through their social media, or email at info.tallaghtmarchingband@gmail.com.