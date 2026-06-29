Foxhunter pub has a price tag of €3 million
The Foxhunter, a well-known Lucan pub, has returned to the market with a €3 million price tag two years after it was first offered for sale.
In 2024, the pub was put up for sale by developers Oakmount, owned by Paddy McKillen Jr and Matt Ryan, with a guide price of €5.25 million but failed to attract a buyer.
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