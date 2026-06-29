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Calls to clean up grease and grime on Main Street
The Main Street in Clondalkin

Calls to clean up grease and grime on Main Street

Grace HarteJune 29, 2026 10:36 am

SDCC’s Public Realm Section is currently reviewing suitable methods for the maintenance of the granite paving around Clondalkin Main Street.

These plans come after calls from local Councillors regarding the necessary cleaning of the Main Street due to a build up of “grease and grime.”

Prior to the implementation of a full clean-up operation, an inspection of granite paving along the street will be carried out and a list of locations requiring intervention will be compiled.

This will enable the targeted cleaning using appropriate specialist techniques where required.

Currently, a daily cleaning programme is in operation in Clondalkin Village, which focuses primarily on the removal of litter and general upkeep of public spaces.

A machine, named the “green machine” is operated by staff as part of this daily programme, which collects litter and debris before spraying the path to provide effective cleaning.

Although this piece of equipment ensures a consistent standard of cleanliness in the area, it does not remove grease or ingrained staining on granite paving like that found on Main Street.

To treat this level of staining, specialist methods are needed, such as high-pressure hot water cleaning, something that SDCC currently does not provide.

SDCC noted that “a full deep cleaning programme for granite paving has been assessed” but is not recommended due to financial reasons and certain objectives laid out in the County Development Plan.

The council mentioned that the costs associated with a comprehensive deep clean of these streets would be significant and therefore, possibly unfeasible.

In relation to the County Development Plan, the large volume of water that is needed for such a deep clean does not align with the objectives laid out in the plan.

These objectives relate to sustainability, climate action, and the promotion of a low-carbon, climate-resilient county.

Taking this into account, SDCC has noted that a targeted cleaning strategy is considered the most appropriate and viable approach to ensure a thorough clean can be undertaken.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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