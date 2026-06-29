Search
Community come together to build nine new planters
Amy jumps for joy with residents at the flower planters

Community come together to build nine new planters

James Roulston MooneyJune 29, 2026 10:44 am

A Jobstown community found common ground when they worked together built nine new community planters in their local area as part of a project.

Members of the Bawnlea community worked to craft and fill nine new planters, with five in the estate and four set down at Mount Seskin Community College off Fortunestown Road, in a project led by South Dublin County Partnership’s Empowering Communities Programme (ECP).

Read More


Calls to clean up grease and grime on Main Street

Clondalkin

SDCC’s Public Realm Section is currently reviewing suitable methods for the maintenance of the granite paving around Clondalkin Main Street.These plans come...

Foxhunter pub has a price tag of €3 million

Lucan

The Foxhunter, a well-known Lucan pub, has returned to the market with a €3 million price tag two years after it was...

‘A lot of people have paid the price for his offending behaviour’

Ballyfermot

A teenage father has been jailed for two years for being a passenger in a stolen car, which knocked down and killed...

Mainstream teaching posts at gaelscoil to be reduced

News

Due to a recent drop in enrolment, staff at Scoil Chrónáin have been informed that there will be a reduced number of...

20% of car parking in new developments must be equipped with charging points

News

Sufficient electric vehicle charging infrastructure is being embedded in all newly planned housing developments within the county, according to SDCC.This is fulfilled...

Teenager died from collision between scrambler bike and car

Tallaght

A Dublin teenager who died following a collision between his scrambler motorbike and a car near his home just over a year...

Retention permission sought for temporary structure at Gaelcholaiste an Phiarsaigh

Property

Retention permission is sought for the existing temporary structures at Gaelcholáiste an Phiarsaigh in Rathfarnham while works continue on the permanent site.Permission...

Appeal lodged against Prospect House decision

Property

A planning appeal has been lodged against the decision to grant permission for a development at the site of a protected structure...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST