Golden Cobra boxers shine in Monkstown

GOLDEN Cobra saw more success last weekend with four of their athletes competing and winning in the Monkstown Box Cup.

Among the most prestigious amateur competitions in the country the Monkstown Box Cup sees competitors take part from all over the country as well as travel in from abroad.

Over 178 clubs took part in this years competition across 10 different countries.

The four winning boxers from Golden Cobra included Halle Bardon, Blake Bardon, Aj Carlyle and Jessica Misiukiewicz.

Blake Bardon won gold in the 32kg division with a win over St Michael’s Athy boxer John McInerney in the final.

His sister Halle also won gold in her division with a win over Saibhdh Brereton of St Brigid’s Edenderry in Offaly.

AJ Carlyle won gold in the 52kg division with a win over Newcastle based fighter Olly Birkett.

Jessica Misiukiewicz rounded out the medal haul with a victory in the 44kg division against another fighter from St Brigid’s in the final.