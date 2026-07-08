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Setanta fighters gear up for Irish Grand Prix

Setanta fighters gear up for Irish Grand Prix

Michael HowleyJuly 8, 2026 1:13 pm

NEWCASTLE based Muay Thai gym Setanta Muay Thai are organising a show for later on in the summer.

Held in St Finians Hall in Newcastle on August 8th the show will see competitors from across the country compete in what will be the inaugural Irish Grand Prix.

The event is being put together by Clondalkin native Graham Byrne who is the owner of Setanta Muay Thai.

The card currently has 13 fights scheduled with local Setanta talent including Ema Kalinauskaite, Rian O’Donnell, Dorian Pankovic, Tommy Deegan, Jacob Madajewski, Jess Lynch and Ruta Ruceviciute.

With Setanta Muay Thai coming fresh off excellent performances at the international Sandeep Open, this show will see them look to continue high quality performances.

Formed in just 2024, the gym is fast becoming among the most reputable in the country and will look to maintain the impressive standards that have been set with displays in the past from the likes of Ema Kalinauskaithe, Tommy Deegan and Ruby Guidon.

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