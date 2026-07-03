Packed house for Camera Club 17th annual exhibition

“EVENTS like this showcase not only the talent within our club but also the strong sense of community that photography creates,” remarks Owen Connolly, Palmerstown Camera Club Secretary.

The club hosted their 17th Annual Photography Exhibition, which attracted a packed house of members, family, friends and photography enthusiasts to Palmerstown Parish Hall on June 12.

With up to 59 members contributing work, visitors were treated to a diverse and inspiring collection of images spanning a wide range of genres, including landscape, portraiture, nature, creative photography and street photography. The exhibition highlighted the high standard of photography being produced within the club and provided an opportunity for members to share their work with the wider community.

This year’s exhibition also featured a special display, ‘Palmerstown Now and

Then’, highlighting images from around Palmerstown and capturing the people and places that have shaped the area, both past and present.

The exhibition was opened and judged by Paul Stanley of the Irish Photographic Federation (IPF), who had the challenging task of selecting winners from a strong field of entries.

His expertise and experience were greatly appreciated by members.

A standout performer on the night was Lorraine Morris, who achieved remarkable success by securing several of the exhibition’s top honours.

She was awarded Best Overall Monochrome Image, Best Overall Colour Image, Advanced Photographer of the Year, and the prestigious Best Overall Image of the Exhibition.

Other notable winners included Lorraine Kelly, who received the award for Best Overall Projected Image, while Mairead Harrington was named Novice Photographer of the Year.

Liam Ó Dálaigh enjoyed a successful exhibition, winning both Intermediate Photographer of the Year and the John Thorpe Nature Competition.

The Packy Maguire Trophy for Creative Photography was awarded to Angela Dennis in recognition of her imaginative and innovative photographic work.

Owen went on to praise both the standard of the work and the continued enthusiasm of the members.

The standard of photography on display this year was “exceptional”, and the judges had a “very difficult task” selecting the winners.

It was “wonderful” to see such a large turnout of members, families and friends supporting the exhibition.

Owen also emphasises that the club is “always delighted” to welcome new members, whether they are complete beginners or experienced photographers. Anyone with an interest in photography is encouraged to come along, meet the members and discover what the club has to offer.

The club also acknowledged the generous support of its sponsors, whose contributions helped make the exhibition possible.

Thanks were extended to Palmerstown Credit Union, South Dublin County

Council, Automatic Fire, Wheelspin, SuperValu Palmerstown and Palmerstown Jewellers for their continued support of local arts and community initiatives.

The annual exhibition once again demonstrated the passion, dedication and artistic talent of Palmerstown Camera Club members and provided visitors with an enjoyable and memorable celebration of photography.