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82 homes undergo energy efficiency retrofitting
An aerial view of Tallaght

82 homes undergo energy efficiency retrofitting

Grace HarteJuly 3, 2026 2:59 pm

Since 2021, a total of 82 homes within the Tallaght South area have successfully undergone works under the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme.

The EERP was launched with the aim of funding the retrofit of social housing to improve the energy efficiency to a B2 Building Energy Rate or cost-optimal equivalent.

It does this through the provision of a significant level of funding which ensures that the fabric of the home is upgraded.

Some of the key improvements include the installation of heat pumps, insulation of walls and attic space as well as the installation of new windows and doors.

A further 74 homes have been identified by SDCC and work is estimated to be completed this year.

Stock Condition Surveys will be carried out to identify any additional properties in the area that could be included in the energy retrofit programme.

SDCC commented on the matter, saying;

“Continued investment in retrofitting our housing stock ensures that we provide high-quality, sustainable homes for the future.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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