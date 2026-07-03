Fire breaks out at JYSK Belgard store in Tallaght
The JYSK store in Belgard Retail Park went on fire on Friday afternoon during its operating hours, The Echo understands.
The store went ablaze in broad daylight and all shoppers were evacuated, according to an eyewitness.
The witness described the scene as “very smoky and smelly” at the unit that the Danish furniture chain that only opened the unit in October 2025.
Dublin Fire Brigade has been contacted for comment.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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