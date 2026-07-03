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New playground welcomed on the old ‘Red Swing’ site
The new site playground at the old ‘Red Swing’ site

New playground welcomed on the old ‘Red Swing’ site

James Roulston MooneyJuly 3, 2026 1:35 pm

A new playground has opened in Old Bawn on the site of the old ‘Red Swing’ after works were completed in under two months on the new amenity for the local community.

Works on the new play area by Old Bawn Avenue were carried out swiftly after they began at the end of April, and the intention of the new space was to act as an official space, replacing the old unofficial playspace known as the Red Swing.

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