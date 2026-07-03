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Power City records a dividend of €20m for McKenna family
Power City in Tallaght

Power City records a dividend of €20m for McKenna family

James Roulston MooneyJuly 3, 2026 9:59 am

PowerCity, with stores in Tallaght and Clondalkin, recorded a dividend of €20 million last year shared between its owners, the McKenna family.

The figure is a strong uptick from the recorded dividend for Power City Ltd 2024, which was €1m, and is the result of several years of profits recorded.

Accumulated profits had risen to €123.28m at the end of September 2024, paving the way for the high dividend figure.

Pre-tax profits rose by 77 per cent in 2024, and had then dipped this year by 13 per cent to €4.16m, and when factoring in a corporation tax charge of €455k, it brings the number down to the €3.7m mark, a million off the €4.79m put down in the 2024 report.

Revenues at Power City also fell slightly by 1.7 per cent from €92.85m to €91.3m in the latest report.

Despite this, the McKenna family noted that trading had gone well over the past year and is expected to for the years to come.

Power City was established 40 years ago and has become a strong presence across Dublin in the years since, with stores on Greenhills Road and in Fonthill Retail Park a part of their portfolio in the county.

The net cash from operating activities last year at the tech and electrical appliance retailer came to €11.8m with operating profits noted to be €3.28m.

Staff costs at the company increased to €10.6m despite 17 less personnel compared to 2024 – numbers fell from 231 to 214 between end of Septembers 2024 and 2025.

Directors Liam T McKenna, Dermot B McKenna and Sinéad McKenna total compensation of €1.16m last year, up marginally on the €1.15m noted for 2024, while shareholder funds at the company totalled €107.97m.

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