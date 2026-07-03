Additional info sought on Rovers modular building

Additional information has been sought relating to Shamrock Rovers’ proposal for a single storey modular building with shower and changing facilities at Roadstone.

The building is planned for Rovers’ facilities at Roadstone Sports and Social Club at Kingswood Cross with the lands in question to the rear and southeast of Shamrock Rover Football Club Academy, and the council has requested a flood risk assessment and SuDS plan to provide further information on the proposal.

A number of Rovers underage boys and girls teams play at the Roadstone facility, where the club had opened facilities eight years ago.

A site-specific flood risk assessment has been requested to demonstrate how flood risk will be managed, would not result in loss of flood plain, would not block the flow paths and would not increase flood risk elsewhere, and the applicant is also advised to consult with the local authority’s Natural Water section on this.

Detailed plans and drawings have also been requested to show the proposed SuDS that is part of the planned development, and the council has noted that above-ground SuDS are preferred to soakaways.

If soakaways are part of the strategy, a plan and drawings are to be submitted showing its dimensions, capacity, and location, and it is noted that they must be at least five metres from any building, public sewer, road boundary or structure, not within three metres from the boundary of an adjoining property and 10m from any sewage treatment percolation area and from any watercourse/floodplain.