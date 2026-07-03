Ladbrokes discussing selling European joint ventures

The owner of Naas Road-based Ladbrokes is discussing the possibility of selling its Central and Eastern European joint venture, according to reports.

Entain is mulling over the idea of selling its Central and Eastern European ventures, while also looking at other options, as it has fallen under pressure to cut costs recently.

Ladbrokes’ Irish head office is located on the first floor of Otter House on the Naas Road in Fox-and-Geese, Dublin 22, and bookies are located all over Dublin, including Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Lucan.

Entain’s shares fell around 30 per cent in November and it has been struggling to deal with Britain’s online gambling tax increases.

The rise of taxes in Britain in April saw tax on casino games grow to 40 per cent from 21 per cent and sports betting rising to 25 per cent from 15.

Significant debts of around £3.6bn, or €4.1bn, are also noted to be affecting the company.

One option under consideration ⁠is for the London-listed company to sell its holding to joint venture partner Czech investment firm EMMA Capital, with proceeds raised used to pay off debt.

The joint ‌venture that is ⁠majority owned by Entain was formed in 2022 when the two companies purchased the Croatian sportsbook operator SuperSport, and expanded with the acquisition of Polish betting operator STS in 2023.

It had provided Entain with a path to full ownership as it included a call-and-put option over EMMA’s stake, exercisable by either party from the third anniversary of completion.

Entain CEE generated approximately €219m of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2025, up eight per cent on the previous year.

Discussions are in the early stages and there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed.