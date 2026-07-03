Charity football match is a ‘tremendous success’ as €2k raised for children’s hospital

A charity football event has helped to raise more than €2,000 so far after it was held on Saturday afternoon in Greenhills.

Hosted by Greenhills AFC at St Joseph’s Road, the charity event was in aid of the Neurology Department at Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin, which is close to the hearts of club members.

Greenhills Boys FC, the underage of Greenhills AFC hosted the blitz with their U14s and U15s teams togging out, with Kingswood FC, Knocklyon United and Kilnamanagh AFC also fielding sides and Templeogue United taking home the cup on the day after a narrow 2-1 win over Greenhills U15s.

Greenhills AFC’s Stephen Boland described the event as “a tremendous success” and noted that more funds are yet to be tallied up.

Stephen said: “What a tremendous success it was…[It was] a wonderful sporting occasion filled with great football, fun and community spirit.”

Face painting and music were also available for all those who attended the event at the club’s grounds throughout the day as the blitz carried on from 11am to 5pm.

Ice cream and burgers were also provided to the members of the local communities that came out to show their support.

The teams battled it out with each other, with several trophies and medals all on the line throughout the blitz – Kilnamanagh’s side came away with a shield for their success on the day.

Stephen noted how thankful the event’s team were for the support it received and stated his belief that it made “a real difference” on top of being a day filled with fun.

“Thank you to everyone who attended and helped make the fundraiser such a memorable success.

“Your support for the Neurology Department at Crumlin Children’s Hospital is greatly appreciated, and together we made a real difference while enjoying a brilliant day of football.”

Thanks were also extended to those involved in the day, such as caterers, the support of the hosting club Greenhills AFC, Greenhills Community Centre and the volunteers on the day.

A cheque is planned to be presented to the department at the local children’s hospital in the coming weeks, with all funds raised intended for them, and donations are still open for the coming days, with any funds welcome.

Those wishing to donate can also visit the Greenhills Boys AFC social media pages to find out more.

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