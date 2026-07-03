Get behind local businesses and explore Love Lucan

Lucan locals are encouraged to get behind local businesses and explore all that the area has to offer this summer in a new campaign by SDCC called Love Lucan.

Love Lucan is a collaborative effort between SDCC and members of the community, including local businesses and well-known faces, to help promote the area both near and far.

Local businesses have been placed in center stage as part of this campaign to showcase the range of enterprises that have set up shop in Lucan.

The five-week long campaign kicks off on June 29th, and locals are encouraged to keep an eye out for leaflets, window boards, social media banners and stickers that will act as markers for independent businesses.

SDCC Senior Staff Officer, Lawrence Boran, is heavily involved in the campaign and is passionate about boosting tourism in Lucan and promoting it as a great place to live, work and visit.

“Lucan is a gorgeous village that has a lot of hospitality businesses that are high quality. The local hotels, local pubs, like Kenny’s on the main street being a big one as well as Lucan House, obviously,” he said.

The streets of Lucan have plenty to offer and Councillors have been working hard to bring forward projects that further enhance the area.

This year alone, residents witnessed the long-awaited grand opening of the brand new Village Green and Demesne, which has upgraded the area even more.

Love Lucan hopes to draw tourists out of the City Centre into the lesser-known village and explore the greatness of Lucan.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme